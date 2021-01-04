UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports 1,020 More COVID-19 Cases, 64,264 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:08 PM

S. Korea reports 1,020 more COVID-19 cases, 64,264 in total

South Korea reported 1,020 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 64,264

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,020 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 64,264.

The daily caseload rose above 1,000 in three days after recording 657 in the previous day.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 for 58 days since Nov. 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

The daily average number of confirmed cases for the past week was 941.

Of the new cases, 324 were Seoul residents and 260 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,497.

Nineteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 981. The total fatality rate stood at 1.53 percent.

A total of 733 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 45,240. The total recovery rate was 70.39 percent.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea From

Recent Stories

Smartphone of the year – realme 6 Pro

5 minutes ago

Taliban Threaten Response to US-Supported Airstrik ..

41 seconds ago

Chinese mainland reports 13 new locally transmitte ..

42 seconds ago

Boy killed over old enmity in sargodha

44 seconds ago

17 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospita ..

46 seconds ago

Kohat police recover pistols, cannabis

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.