UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports 1,029 More COVID-19 Cases, 61,769 In Total

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:21 PM

S. Korea reports 1,029 more COVID-19 cases, 61,769 in total

South Korea reported 1,029 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 61,769

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,029 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 61,769.

The daily caseload rose above 1,000 after recording 967 in the previous day, hovering above 100 for 55 days since Nov. 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 358 were Seoul residents and 271 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,410.

Seventeen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 917. The total fatality rate stood at 1.48 percent.

A total of 682 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 42,953. The total recovery rate was 69.54 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 4.26 million people, among whom 4,030,622 tested negative for the virus and 176,927 are being checked.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

S. Korea's export grows 12.6 pct in December 2020

59 seconds ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,286,709

2 minutes ago

Kazakh president vows to continue reforms in New Y ..

3 minutes ago

3000 liter contaminated milk discarded

3 minutes ago

Both COVID-19 and PDM will not exist after first q ..

3 minutes ago

TurkStream Able to Transmit 454Bln Cubic Feet of G ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.