S. Korea reports 1,029 more COVID-19 cases, 61,769 in total

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,029 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 61,769.

The daily caseload rose above 1,000 after recording 967 in the previous day, hovering above 100 for 55 days since Nov. 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 358 were Seoul residents and 271 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,410.

Seventeen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 917. The total fatality rate stood at 1.48 percent.

A total of 682 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 42,953. The total recovery rate was 69.54 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 4.26 million people, among whom 4,030,622 tested negative for the virus and 176,927 are being checked.