S. Korea reports 113 more COVID-19 cases, 23,812 in total

South Korea reported 113 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,812

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 113 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,812.

The daily caseload rose above 100 in five days due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

Of the new cases, 51 were Seoul residents and 21 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Concern emerged here about the COVID-19 resurgence as the traditional Chuseok holiday, the South Korean version of Thanksgiving Day, would last through Sunday from Wednesday.

During the holiday, the family members of South Korea gather together from across the country to have traditional food and hold memorial services for ancestors.

Twenty were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,228.

Six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 413. The total fatality rate stood at 1.73 percent.

A total of 120 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 21,590. The total recovery rate was 90.67 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.32 million people, among whom 2,278,591 tested negative for the virus and 20,596 are being checked.