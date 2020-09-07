S. Korea reports 119 more COVID-19 cases, 21,296 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea reported 119 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 21,296

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 119 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 21,296.

The daily caseload stayed below 200 for five straight days, but it continued to grow in triple digits since Aug. 14.

It was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

Of the new cases, 47 were Seoul residents and 30 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Eleven were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,903.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 336. The total fatality rate stood at 1.58 percent.

A total of 151 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 16,297. The total recovery rate was 76.53 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.05 million people, among whom 1,982,892 tested negative for the virus and 47,109 are being checked.