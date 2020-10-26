UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Reports 119 More COVID-19 Cases, 25,955 In Total

Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:12 PM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 119 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,955.

The daily caseload rose above 100 in three days due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 20 were Seoul residents and 65 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,663.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 457. The total fatality rate stood at 1.76 percent.

A total of 36 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 23,905. The total recovery rate was 92.10 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.55 million people, among whom 2,505,546 tested negative for the virus and 20,763 are being checked.

