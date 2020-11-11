UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports 146 More COVID-19 Cases, 27,799 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:54 PM

S. Korea reports 146 more COVID-19 cases, 27,799 in total

South Korea reported 146 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 27,799

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 146 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 27,799.

The daily caseload hovered above 100 for the fourth consecutive day due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 39 were Seoul residents and 42 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-three were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,021.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 487. The total fatality rate stood at 1.75 percent.

A total of 106 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 25,266. The total recovery rate was 90.89 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.73 million people, among whom 2,680,047 tested negative for the virus and 28,688 are being checked.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announ ..

9 minutes ago

UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

11 minutes ago

Germany reports 18,487 new coronavirus cases

56 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

56 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

1 hour ago

Bahrain Mourns Death of Prime Minister Khalifa bin ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.