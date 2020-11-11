S. Korea reports 146 more COVID-19 cases, 27,799 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 146 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 27,799.

The daily caseload hovered above 100 for the fourth consecutive day due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 39 were Seoul residents and 42 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-three were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,021.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 487. The total fatality rate stood at 1.75 percent.

A total of 106 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 25,266. The total recovery rate was 90.89 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.73 million people, among whom 2,680,047 tested negative for the virus and 28,688 are being checked.