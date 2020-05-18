UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports 15 More COVID-19 Cases, 11,065 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:33 PM

S. Korea reports 15 more COVID-19 cases, 11,065 in total

South Korea reported 15 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,065

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 15 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,065.

The daily caseload hovered below 20 for three straight days. Of the new cases, 10 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,177.

The domestic infection stayed in single digits for the third consecutive day.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 263. The total fatality rate stood at 2.38 percent.

A total of 16 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,904. The total recovery rate was 89.5 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 753,000 people, among whom 726,053 tested negative for the virus and 16,093 are being checked.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

New Zealand Investigating COVID-19 Outbreak at Rub ..

10 minutes ago

World Skate unveils updated Olympic qualification ..

10 minutes ago

Japan's economy shrinks annualized 3.4 pct in Janu ..

10 minutes ago

Coronavirus drives unemployment to new high in Jan ..

10 minutes ago

Deliberate, politically motivated violence against ..

10 minutes ago

Samsung's chip production up 57 pct in Q1: report

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.