UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports 155 More COVID-19 Cases, 21,743 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

S. Korea reports 155 more COVID-19 cases, 21,743 in total

South Korea reported 155 more cases of COVID-19 as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 21,74

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 155 more cases of COVID-19 as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 21,743.

The daily caseload stayed below 200 for eight straight days, but it continued to grow in triple digits since Aug. 14.

It was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

Of the new cases, 46 were Seoul residents and 47 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fourteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,947.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 346. The total fatality rate stood at 1.59 percent.

A total of 337 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 17,360. The total recovery rate was 79.84 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.09 million people, among whom 2,044,830 tested negative for the virus and 33,018 are being checked.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea Church From Million

Recent Stories

Rana Sana Ullah says NAB is not an independent ins ..

10 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Indian official discuss boostin ..

21 minutes ago

BRICS Security Officials to Hold Video Conference ..

50 seconds ago

Profiteers fined in faisalabad

53 seconds ago

India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 75,000, tota ..

55 seconds ago

Russia's Soyuz to Take Crew to ISS at Record Speed ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.