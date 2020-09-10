S. Korea reports 155 more COVID-19 cases, 21,743 in total

South Korea reported 155 more cases of COVID-19 as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 21,74

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 155 more cases of COVID-19 as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 21,743.

The daily caseload stayed below 200 for eight straight days, but it continued to grow in triple digits since Aug. 14.

It was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

Of the new cases, 46 were Seoul residents and 47 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fourteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,947.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 346. The total fatality rate stood at 1.59 percent.

A total of 337 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 17,360. The total recovery rate was 79.84 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.09 million people, among whom 2,044,830 tested negative for the virus and 33,018 are being checked.