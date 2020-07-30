UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports 18 More COVID-19 Cases, 14,269 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:33 PM

S. Korea reports 18 more COVID-19 cases, 14,269 in total

South Korea reported 18 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,269

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 18 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,269.

The daily caseload fell below 20 in 38 days since June 22, but it continued to grow in double digits due to imported cases and small cluster infections.

Of the new cases, 11 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,374.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 300. The total fatality rate stood at 2.10 percent.

A total of 63 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 13,132. The total recovery rate was 92.0 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.55 million people, among whom 1,522,928 tested negative for the virus and 19,018 are being checked.

Related Topics

South Korea June From Million

Recent Stories

The Shape of Future; Express Yourself With The All ..

39 seconds ago

IHC to hear govt’s peal for appointment of legal ..

38 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

39 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

46 minutes ago

NDMA Chairman says govt took best measures to coun ..

55 minutes ago

Heavy Rainfall Inundates Homes, Kills 2 in South K ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.