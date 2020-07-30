S. Korea reports 18 more COVID-19 cases, 14,269 in total

South Korea reported 18 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,269

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 18 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,269.

The daily caseload fell below 20 in 38 days since June 22, but it continued to grow in double digits due to imported cases and small cluster infections.

Of the new cases, 11 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,374.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 300. The total fatality rate stood at 2.10 percent.

A total of 63 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 13,132. The total recovery rate was 92.0 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.55 million people, among whom 1,522,928 tested negative for the virus and 19,018 are being checked.