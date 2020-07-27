S. Korea reports 25 more COVID-19 cases, 14,175 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ):The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 25 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,175.

The daily caseload fell below 30 in a week, but it continued to grow in double digits due to small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 16 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,306.

BEIJING -- China has released guidelines for COVID-19 prevention and control in meat processing plants in an effort to eliminate any potential risks of the virus spreading.

Meat plants should track workers' health conditions, report any potential infection risks and enhance their awareness of personal hygiene and protection, said the guidelines issued by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

While putting a whole-process product tracking system in place, meat processors should ask for certificates proving the meat is coronavirus-free when using imported supplies, the document said.

BEIJING -- Beijing reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

This marked that the Chinese capital city had not reported new confirmed locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases for 21 consecutive days. No new imported cases were reported either.

No new asymptomatic cases or suspected cases were reported on Sunday, and three patients were discharged from hospital after recovery, the commission said in a daily report.

SAO PAULO -- Brazil's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 87,004 on Sunday after 555 more patients died from the disease in the previous 24 hours.

In the same period of time, tests detected 24,578 new cases of infection, bringing the total caseload since the start of the national outbreak to 2,419,091.

WASHINGTON -- White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Sunday that the next round of COVID-19 relief package will include 1,200-U.

S.-dollar direct payments to Americans, as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country poses major risk to the economic recovery.

"There's a 1,200 dollar check coming, that's going to be part of the new package," Kudlow said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," noting that he would have preferred a payroll tax cut but it doesn't work politically.

MADRID -- The Spanish government on Sunday insisted that Spain continues to be a safe tourist destination despite a worrying rise in new cases of the coronavirus in the past two weeks.

Figures published by the Spanish Ministry of Health on Friday showed the previous week had seen 10,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19, almost twice as many as the 5,595 cases reported in the previous week, fueling worries of a "second wave" of the virus hitting Spain.

CAIRO -- Egypt reported on Sunday 479 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases registered in the country to 92,062, said the health ministry.

It is the lowest daily increase registered in Egypt since May 16 when 491 new cases were confirmed, after which daily cases started to rise, with a record 1,774 infections on June 19.

ALGIERS -- The Algerian government announced on Sunday to renew the partial lockdown measures for 15 days in 29 provinces to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the official APS news agency reported.

Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said the decision to renew lockdown measures was made after consultation with the Scientific Committee monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and the health authorities.

RAMALLAH -- The Palestinian health ministry on Sunday confirmed 335 new COVID-19 cases in the West Bank, bringing the total number in the Palestinian territories to 13,129.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus reached 78, while 4,211 patients have fully recovered, the ministry said, citing an increase in the recovery rate to about 36 percent.