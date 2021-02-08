S. Korea reports 289 more COVID-19 cases, 81,185 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 289 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 81,185.

The daily caseload fell below 300 in 77 days since Nov. 23 due partly to fewer virus tests on the weekend. It showed signs of moderating after peaking at 1,240 on Dec. 25.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 111 were Seoul residents and 79 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-five cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,544.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,474. The total fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent.

A total of 353 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 71,218. The total recovery rate was 87.72 percent.

The country tested more than 5.93 million people, among whom 5,772,169 tested negative for the virus and 84,843 are being checked.