S. Korea reports 3,309 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 3,309 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 444,200.

The daily caseload was down from 3,928 in the previous day owing to fewer tests over the weekend, but it marked the country's highest Sunday figure since the first case was found in January last year.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,386 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 905 and 233.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region.

The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 762, or 23.2 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-three cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,696.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 629, down 18 from the previous day.

Thirty-two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 3,580. The total fatality rate was 0.81 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 42,511,121 people, or 82.8 percent of the total population.

The number of the fully vaccinated people was 40,902,753, or 79.7 percent of the population, while 2,845,397 people received booster shots.