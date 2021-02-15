S. Korea reports 344 more COVID-19 cases, 83,869 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 344 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 83,869.

The daily caseload stayed below 400 for three straight days due to fewer tests during the Lunar New Year's holiday.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 147 were Seoul residents and 99 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-one cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,719.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,527. The total fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent.

A total of 235 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 73,794. The total recovery rate was 87.99 percent.

The country has tested more than 6.16 million people, among whom 5,998,845 tested negative for the virus and 80,146 are being checked.