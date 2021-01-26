S. Korea reports 354 more COVID-19 cases, 75,875 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 354 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 75,875.

The daily caseload was down from 437 on the previous day. It stayed below 500 for nine straight days, after peaking at 1,240 on Dec. 25.

The virus spread showed signs of moderating this year, but the daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 101 were Seoul residents and 79 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Sixteen were imported, lifting the combined figure to 6,160.

Eleven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,371. The total fatality rate stood at 1.81 percent.

A total of 1,837 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 64,793. The total recovery rate was 85.39 percent.

The country tested more than 5.42 million people, among whom 5,208,269 tested negative for the virus and 138,624 are being checked.