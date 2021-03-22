S. Korea reports 36 more cases of COVID-19 variants, 249 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 36 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 249, the health authorities said on Monday.

Among the newly confirmed cases detected since March 15, 10 were imported while the remaining 26 were locally transmitted, according to the Central Disease Control Headquarters.

Out of the combined variant cases, 211 came from Britain, 30 from South Africa and eight from Brazil respectively. The three variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

South Korea has banned the passenger flights arriving from Britain since Dec. 23, 2020, and extended the ban till April 1 to contain the variant entry.

All entrants from foreign countries are required to take two tests for the COVID-19 before being free from the two-week self-quarantine and to offer papers showing negative test results within 72 hours of departure for South Korea.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 415 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 99,075.