S. Korea reports 37 more COVID-19 cases, 12,121 in total

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 37 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,121.

The daily caseload moved between 30 and 60 for the past 15 days. Of the new cases, 13 were imported, lifting the combined figure to 1,346.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, a health product retailer, distribution centers, call centers and indoor sports facilities in the metropolitan area.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 277. The total fatality rate stood at 2.29 percent.

A total of 12 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,730. The total recovery rate was 88.5 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.1 million people, among whom 1,072,805 tested negative for the virus and 20,793 are being checked.