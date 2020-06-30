UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Reports 43 More COVID-19 Cases, 12,800 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:56 PM

South Korea reported 43 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Tuesday, raising the total number of infections to 12,800

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 43 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Tuesday, raising the total number of infections to 12,800.

The daily caseload moved roughly between 30 and 60 in recent weeks due to the continued small cluster infections and imported cases. Of the new cases, 20 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,582.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings from several churches.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 282. The total fatality rate stood at 2.20 percent.

A total of 108 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 11,537. The total recovery rate was 90.1 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.27 million people, among whom 1,240,157 tested negative for the virus and 20,809 are being checked.

