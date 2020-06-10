UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Reports 50 More COVID-19 Cases, 11,902 In Total

Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:15 PM

South Korea reported 50 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Wednesday, raising the total number of infections to 11,902

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 50 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Wednesday, raising the total number of infections to 11,902.

The daily caseload rose above 50 in three days. Of the new cases, seven were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,307.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, nightclubs, a table tennis facility, a distribution center, an amusement park and a health product retailer in the metropolitan area.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 276. The total fatality rate stood at 2.32 percent.

A total of 22 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,611. The total recovery rate was 89.2 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.05 million people, among whom 1,013,847 tested negative for the virus and 26,223 are being checked.

