S. Korea reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, 23,661 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korea reported 50 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,661

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 50 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,661.

The daily caseload stayed below 100 for three straight days, but the double-digit increase continued due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 19 were Seoul residents and 13 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Ten were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,193.

The number of domestic infections marked the lowest in 47 days since Aug. 12.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 406. The total fatality rate stood at 1.72 percent.

A total of 44 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 21,292. The total recovery rate was 89.98 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.30 million people, among whom 2,259,055 tested negative for the virus and 18,587 are being checked.