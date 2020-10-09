UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Reports 54 More COVID-19 Cases, 24,476 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 02:26 PM

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 54 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,476.

The daily caseload stayed below 100 for two straight days, but the double-digit growth continued due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 17 were Seoul residents and nine were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Sixteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,350.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 428. The total fatality rate stood at 1.75 percent.

A total of 106 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 22,569. The total recovery rate was 92.21 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.40 million people, among whom 2,355,058 tested negative for the virus and 20,699 are being checked.

