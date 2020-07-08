S. Korea reports 63 more COVID-19 cases, 13,244 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 63 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 13,244.

The daily caseload rose above 60 in three days due to the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 33 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,714. It marked the highest in 94 days, keeping a double-digit growth for 13 straight days.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings from churches and temples.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 285. The total fatality rate stood at 2.15 percent.

A total of 56 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 11,970. The total recovery rate was 90.4 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.35 million people, among whom 1,322,479 tested negative for the virus and 24,012 are being checked.