S. Korea reports 77 more COVID-19 cases, 23,889 in total

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:17 PM

South Korea reported 77 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,88

South Korea reported 77 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,889.

The daily caseload fell below 100 after recording 113 in the previous day. The double-digit increase continued amid small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 30 were Seoul residents and 17 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Concern emerged here about the COVID-19 resurgence as the traditional Chuseok, or literally "Autumn eve" holiday, the South Korean version of Thanksgiving Day, would last from Wednesday to Sunday.

During the holiday, the family members of South Korea gather together from across the country to have traditional food and hold memorial services for ancestors.

Ten were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,237.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 415. The total fatality rate stood at 1.74 percent.

A total of 75 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 21,666. The total recovery rate was 90.69 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.32 million people, among whom 2,284,517 tested negative for the virus and 20,029 are being checked.

