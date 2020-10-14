S. Korea reports 84 more COVID-19 cases, 24,889 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 84 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,889.

The daily caseload fell below 100 after recording 102 in the previous day due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as the expansion of imported cases.

Of the new cases, 23 were Seoul residents and 15 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-one were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,466.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 438. The total fatality rate stood at 1.76 percent.

A total of 167 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 23,030. The total recovery rate was 92.53 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.44 million people, among whom 2,398,169 tested negative for the virus and 18,396 are being checked.