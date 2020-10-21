UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Reports 91 More COVID-19 Cases, 25,424 In Total

Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:13 PM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 91 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,424.

The daily caseload stayed below 100 for the sixth consecutive day, but the double-digit expansion continued owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 13 were Seoul residents and 21 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-four were imported, lifting the combined figure to 3,584.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 450. The total fatality rate stood at 1.77 percent.

A total of 118 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 23,584. The total recovery rate was 92.76 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.50 million people, among whom 2,458,574 tested negative for the virus and 19,493 are being checked.

