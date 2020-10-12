UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports 97 More COVID-19 Cases, 24,703 In Total

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:24 PM

S. Korea reports 97 more COVID-19 cases, 24,703 in total

South Korea reported 97 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,703

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 97 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,703.

The daily caseload hovered below 100 for five straight days, but the double-digit growth continued due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 29 were Seoul residents and 16 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-nine were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,402.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 433. The total fatality rate stood at 1.75 percent.

A total of 36 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 22,729. The total recovery rate was 92.01 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.41 million people, among whom 2,371,715 tested negative for the virus and 19,192 are being checked.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Masdar, Miral to develop Abu Dhabi’s largest roo ..

26 minutes ago

Vietnam's auto sales down 22 pct in 9 months

2 minutes ago

Unemployment rate stands at 13.4% in July: Turkey

2 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

2 minutes ago

S. Korea's export posts double-digit fall in 1st 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Laos records 89 new cases of dengue fever

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.