S. Korea reports 97 more COVID-19 cases, 24,703 in total

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 97 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,703.

The daily caseload hovered below 100 for five straight days, but the double-digit growth continued due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 29 were Seoul residents and 16 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-nine were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,402.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 433. The total fatality rate stood at 1.75 percent.

A total of 36 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 22,729. The total recovery rate was 92.01 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.41 million people, among whom 2,371,715 tested negative for the virus and 19,192 are being checked.