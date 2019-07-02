S. Korea reviewing WHO proposal for N. Korea aid project

UrduPoint.com
South Korea is reviewing a proposal from the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide assistance to North Korea to help address health problems in the impoverished nation, the unification ministry said Tuesday

The project, if carried out, will be the latest humanitarian aid the South has provided to the North via international aid agencies.

Seoul recently donated US$8 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) and the U.N. Children's Fund for their North Korea operations and separately decided to send 50,000 tons of rice to the impoverished nation via the WFP in the face of the North's worsening food shortages.

"The WHO has experience of carrying out health and medical projects in North Korea, such as providing medicines for malaria," a ministry official said.

"As we recently received a proposal again, we will review it further." A project to fight malaria is one of possible activities under review, as it is a contagious disease that can spread across the border, the official said, noting, however, that the government has yet to decide on the details of the envisioned assistance.

The South Korean government has maintained that politics should not play a role in dealing with humanitarian issues and has expressed hope such support will boost the reconciliatory mood between the two Koreas.

