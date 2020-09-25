UrduPoint.com
S. Korea, Russia Exchange Messages To Mark 30th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:49 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, have exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between Moscow and Seoul, the South Korean presidency said on Friday, noting both sides' commitment to developing bilateral relations

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, have exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between Moscow and Seoul, the South Korean presidency said on Friday, noting both sides' commitment to developing bilateral relations.

"President Moon, in particular, expressed hope that the parties will continue their close communication and cooperation to achieve peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, and that they will also reap the rewards of ongoing cooperative projects (within the framework of the Nine Bridges concept), aimed at creating prosperity in Eurasia," a press release read.

The South Korean president also reiterated his hope that Putin will be able to visit Seoul once the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has ended, adding that such dialogue will aid efforts to develop "promising and mutually beneficial relations.

"

According to the South Korean presidency, in his message, Putin expressed confidence that Moscow and Seoul will be able to continue working together to strengthen bilateral relations and maintain stability and security on the Korean Peninsula. The Russian leader also proposed to fulfill all the events on the agenda of the year of mutual exchange between Russia and South Korea once the global pandemic has subsided.

The Nine Bridges initiative envisages the extensive cooperation between Russia and South Korea on nine distinct pathways, which include gas and railroad infrastructure, shipbuilding, trade, agriculture, fisheries, electricity, and job creation.

