S. Korea says DeepSeek removed from local app stores pending privacy review

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) South Korean authorities said Monday that DeepSeek would not be available from local app stores pending a review of the Chinese AI startup's handling of user data.

The app was removed while authorities "thoroughly examine DeepSeek's personal data processing practices to ensure compliance" with local laws, Choi Jang-hyuk, vice chairperson of Seoul's Personal Information Protection Commission, told a press conference.

DeepSeek launched its R1 chatbot last month, claiming it matches the capacity of artificial intelligence pacesetters in the United States for a fraction of the cost, upending the global industry.

But South Korea, along with countries such as France and Italy, have questioned DeepSeek's data practices, submitting a written request for information about how the company handles user data.

In a press release, Seoul's data protection agency said DeepSeek had "acknowledged that considerations for domestic privacy laws were somewhat lacking".

The agency assessed that bringing the app into line with local privacy laws "would inevitably take a significant amount of time", it added.

"To prevent further concerns from spreading, the commission recommended that DeepSeek temporarily suspend its service while making the necessary improvements," it said, adding that DeepSeek "accepted" that proposal.

The app was removed from local app stores on Saturday at 6:00 pm (0900 GMT).

DeepSeek was unavailable on the South Korean version of Apple's app store on Monday.

But it was still available to users who had already downloaded the app.

"Existing users are... strongly advised to use the service with caution until the final results are announced, including refraining from entering personal information into the DeepSeek input field," the data protection agency said.

