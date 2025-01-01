Open Menu

S. Korea Says Initial Data Extracted From Jeju Air Crash Black Box Voice Recorder

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 11:44 PM

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorder

Investigators probing a Jeju Air crash which killed 179 people in the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil have extracted the initial data from one of the Boeing 737-800's black boxes, an official said Wednesday

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Investigators probing a Jeju Air crash which killed 179 people in the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil have extracted the initial data from one of the Boeing 737-800's black boxes, an official said Wednesday.

The plane was carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea when it issued a mayday call and belly-landed before hitting a barrier and bursting into flames, killing everyone aboard except two flight attendants pulled from the burning wreckage.

South Korean and US investigators, including from Boeing, have been combing over the crash site in southwestern Muan since the disaster Sunday.

Both of the plane's black boxes were retrieved, and for the cockpit voice recorder, "the initial extraction has already been completed," said deputy minister for civil aviation Joo Jong-wan.

"Based on this preliminary data, we plan to start converting it into audio format," he said, meaning investigators would be able to hear the pilots' final communications.

The second black box, the flight data recorder, "was found with a missing connector," Joo said.

"Experts are currently conducting a final review to determine how to extract data from it."

Officials initially pointed to a bird strike as a possible cause of the disaster, but they have since said the probe was also examining a concrete barrier at the end of the runway, which dramatic video showed the Boeing 737-800 colliding with before bursting into flames.

There have also been questions over possible mechanical failures, with local media reporting that the landing gear had deployed properly on Jeju Air Flight 2216's first failed landing attempt at Muan airport before failing on the second.

The issue "will likely be examined by the Accident Investigation board through a comprehensive review of various testimonies and evidence during the investigation process," the ministry of land, which oversees civil aviation, said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Accident Thailand Jeju South Korea North Korea SITE Sunday Media From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Airport

Recent Stories

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

41 seconds ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

42 seconds ago
 NA Committee on National Food Security meets

NA Committee on National Food Security meets

6 minutes ago
 Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits We ..

Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club

6 minutes ago
 New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

9 minutes ago
Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New ..

Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens

9 minutes ago
 Two killed in separate incidents in Wah

Two killed in separate incidents in Wah

6 minutes ago
 Discussion to be made after receiving demands of P ..

Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui

21 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

21 minutes ago
 Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's to ..

Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's toughest ban

33 minutes ago
 Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weathe ..

Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weather system enters Pakistan

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World