S. Korea Says Second Spy Satellite Placed In Orbit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) South Korea put its second domestically made spy satellite into orbit, Seoul's defence ministry said Monday, after it launched from an American space centre on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
The satellite successfully communicated with an overseas ground station shortly afterwards, the ministry said.
"Our military's second reconnaissance satellite successfully separated from the launch vehicle at around 09:02 (1202 GMT) and entered the target orbit," the defence ministry said in a statement.
The satellite "successfully established contact with an overseas ground station at approximately 10:57 (0157 GMT)", it added.
Seoul's military said its "independent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities have been further strengthened," by the successful launch.
"We will proceed with future satellite launches without a hitch," it added.
Seoul launched its first military spy satellite in December, which was also carried by one of Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets.
