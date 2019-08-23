UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Says Will Share Military Intel With Japan Through US

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:38 PM

S. Korea says will share military intel with Japan through US

South Korea said Friday it will share military intelligence with Japan through the United States after terminating a pact that enabled the two key Washington allies to exchange such information directly

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :South Korea said Friday it will share military intelligence with Japan through the United States after terminating a pact that enabled the two key Washington allies to exchange such information directly.

Seoul's decision on Thursday to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) was the latest in a series of tit-for-tat measures that have brought relations between South Korea and Japan to their lowest point in years.

The intensifying trade and diplomatic dispute was sparked by a run of South Korean court rulings against Japanese firms, requiring them to pay for forced labour during World War II -- a long-standing point of contention.

Under the GSOMIA, originally signed in 2016, the two had directly shared military secrets, particularly over North Korea's nuclear and missile capacity.

But now South Korea will "actively utilise the trilateral information-sharing channel with the United States as the intermediary" in place of the accord, said Kim Hyun-chong, a national security official at the presidential Blue House.

"Furthermore, the ROK government will actively enhance our defence capabilities through the increase in (the) defence budget and the acquisition of strategic assets including military satellites" to better monitor North Korea, he added, using the initials of South Korea's official name.

It came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington was "disappointed" about South Korea's move to end the pact.

Both Japan and South Korea are market economies and major US allies faced with an overbearing China and nuclear-armed North Korea.

But their relationship continues to be heavily affected by Japan's 35-year colonial rule of the Koran peninsula in the early 20th century.

Japan says a 1965 treaty that normalised relations with a significant financial contribution effectively settled all reparation claims.

Related Topics

Century Exchange China Washington Budget Nuclear Japan South Korea United States North Korea 2016 Market World War All Government Agreement Share Court Satellites Labour Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Govt taking solid measures for youth development: ..

2 minutes ago

Spy Suspect Whelan Says Not Ready for Hearing in M ..

2 minutes ago

Lead pollution in Zambia town a public health 'eme ..

7 minutes ago

Chinese listed firms see growing profitability in ..

3 minutes ago

Scientists a step closer to saving northern white ..

3 minutes ago

Citizens asked to stop water storage practices to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.