S. Korea Scrambles Fighters After N. Korea Mobilizes Over 180 Military Aircraft - Reports

November 04, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) South Korea has taken fighter jets into the air after it has registered that North Korea has set in motion more than 180 military aircraft, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

On Thursday morning, North Korea conducted the 30th launch of missiles this year alone testing one long-range ballistic missile and two short-range ballistic missiles, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to "provocations" by Seoul, which has recently been conducting active military exercises both independently and jointly with the US and Japan.

