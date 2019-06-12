UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Seeking To Provide Food Aid To N. Korea In Preemptive Way: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:22 PM

S. Korea seeking to provide food aid to N. Korea in preemptive way: minister

South Korea is pushing to provide food aid to North Korea in a preemptive manner to help its neighboring country cope with food shortages, Seoul's pointman on inter-Korean affairs said Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :South Korea is pushing to provide food aid to North Korea in a preemptive manner to help its neighboring country cope with food shortages, Seoul's pointman on inter-Korean affairs said Wednesday.

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul told lawmakers that the government will maintain its stance to extend humanitarian assistance regardless of political situations.

"By taking into account (North Korea's) difficult food situations, we are seeking to provide preemptive assistances at the government level," Kim said during a consultative meeting between the ruling party and the government.

The government is reviewing plans to provide North Korea with humanitarian food assistance in response to reports that the communist state faces worsening food shortages, mainly attributable to global sanctions and unfavorable weather conditions.

Separately, Seoul has donated US$8 million to two U.N. agencies the WFP and UNICEF to support their own North Korea assistance programs to deliver nutritional and medical products.

Touching on the deadly boat sinking in Hungary, a vice foreign minister vowed efforts to keep close cooperation with Hungarian authorities in finding those who are missing.

The wreck of a tour boat salvaged from the Danube River was safely placed on a barge nearly two weeks after its deadly sinking Tuesday, with four more bodies recovered.

The sightseeing boat, carrying 33 Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members, capsized and sank after colliding with a large cruise ship in late May. So far, 22 South Koreans have been confirmed dead and four still remain missing. Seven were rescued right after the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Weather Seoul South Korea North Korea Hungary May From Government Million

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

60 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.