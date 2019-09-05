UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Seeks To Finish FTA Talks With Russia In 1st Half Of 2020 - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:38 PM

S. Korea Seeks to Finish FTA Talks With Russia in 1st Half of 2020 - Deputy Prime Minister

South Korean Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki expressed hope that Russia and South Korea would complete negotiations on the bilateral free trade agreement in the first half of 2020

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) - South Korean Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki expressed hope that Russia and South Korea would complete negotiations on the bilateral free trade agreement in the first half of 2020.

"Of course, this issue depends on progress in negotiations on this agreement between South Korea and Russia, but I hope that in the first half of next year we will be able to complete these negotiations.

This is our goal," Hong told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

The deputy prime minister heads the South Korean delegation at EEF.

The fifth EEF began on Wednesday and will run through Friday in Vladivostok. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Russia Progress Vladivostok South Korea North Korea September 2019 2020 Media Event Agreement

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed thanks Khalifa bin Zayed for spon ..

10 minutes ago

Report by the Group of Eminent International and R ..

25 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends closing ceremony of IN ..

40 minutes ago

Ajman Philatelic and Numismatic Exhibition promote ..

40 minutes ago

New Nokia phones introduce class-defining experien ..

1 hour ago

UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.