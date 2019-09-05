S. Korea Seeks to Finish FTA Talks With Russia in 1st Half of 2020 - Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korean Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki expressed hope that Russia and South Korea would complete negotiations on the bilateral free trade agreement in the first half of 2020

"Of course, this issue depends on progress in negotiations on this agreement between South Korea and Russia, but I hope that in the first half of next year we will be able to complete these negotiations.

This is our goal," Hong told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

The deputy prime minister heads the South Korean delegation at EEF.

The fifth EEF began on Wednesday and will run through Friday in Vladivostok. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.