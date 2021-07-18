UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Sends Plane To Bring Home Anti-Piracy Personnel Infected With COVID Off Africa

Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) South Korea's government sent a plane to its anti-piracy naval unit in the Gulf of Eden near Somalia to bring back home all personnel, many of which have contracted COVID-19, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A total of 68 service members out of 300 have contracted the virus and the number is expected to grow as more tests are being conducted in the following days.

The deployed plane is carrying 13 medical personal that will help with the assistance of those ill, and 148 troops who will be left in charge of sailing the naval unit's destroyer back to the country.

"We've implemented thorough antivirus measures and loaded enough, necessary medical and other supplies to ensure their safe return at the shortest possible time," an official said as quoted by South Korean news outlet.

The airplane is expected to arrive back to South Korea on Tuesday. All arriving personnel will have to undergo another COVID-19 test and will be sent to facilities for quarantine and treatment.

"Three of the patients require intensive care, but the medical staff judges that they still are able to be airlifted by the aerial tankers," the official added.

According to the official, the situation is closely monitored and if needed an additional plane with medical equipment will be sent to the site.

