S. Korea shares experience in combating COVID-19 with ASEAN members

SEJONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea held a videoconference with member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday during which they shared their experience in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry said.

The conference was organized by a Southeast Asian office of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a statement.

During the conference, South Korea briefed ASEAN members about measures to set up "response governance" to cope with the pandemic, the ministry said.

South Korea and ASEAN members also shared plans for "sustainable economic recovery" in the post-pandemic era, it said.

In its latest economic projection for South Korea, the OECD predicted the Korean economy will contract 1 percent in 2020 from a year earlier.

The September prediction marked a downgrade from its August forecast of 0.8 percent, but it was the highest growth estimate among 37 OECD member countries.