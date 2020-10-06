UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Shares Experience In Combating COVID-19 With ASEAN Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:32 PM

S. Korea shares experience in combating COVID-19 with ASEAN members

South Korea held a videoconference with member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday during which they shared their experience in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry said

SEJONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea held a videoconference with member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday during which they shared their experience in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry said.

The conference was organized by a Southeast Asian office of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a statement.

During the conference, South Korea briefed ASEAN members about measures to set up "response governance" to cope with the pandemic, the ministry said.

South Korea and ASEAN members also shared plans for "sustainable economic recovery" in the post-pandemic era, it said.

In its latest economic projection for South Korea, the OECD predicted the Korean economy will contract 1 percent in 2020 from a year earlier.

The September prediction marked a downgrade from its August forecast of 0.8 percent, but it was the highest growth estimate among 37 OECD member countries.

Related Topics

South Korea August September 2020 From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Is Mehwish Hayat under fire following dance for a ..

21 minutes ago

TECNO Announces the Launch of Camon 16 Premier, a ..

33 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General sensitizes the international ..

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

51 minutes ago

S. Korea's exports of agricultural goods up 6.5 pc ..

13 seconds ago

Black hole discoveries net Nobels for 3 physicists ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.