UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Supplies 3.4 Bln USD Banknotes Ahead Of Lunar New Year's Holiday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 06:03 PM

S. Korea supplies 3.4 bln USD banknotes ahead of Lunar New Year's holiday

South Korea's central bank has supplied 4.2 trillion won (3.4 billion U.S. dollars) worth of fresh banknotes to meet cash demand ahead of the Lunar New Year's holiday, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Friday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) --:South Korea's central bank has supplied 4.2 trillion won (3.4 billion U.S. dollars) worth of fresh banknotes to meet cash demand ahead of the Lunar New Year's holiday, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Friday.

The fresh banknotes have been put into circulation through local banks and other financial institutions for the past 10 working days until Friday to meet cash demand during the holiday, scheduled to last from Saturday to Tuesday.

This year's injected cash was down 19.3 percent from the previous year as financial institutions already had sufficient cash amid the growing deposits, caused by higher interest rates.

Related Topics

Bank Bank Of Khyber From Billion

Recent Stories

KP governor administers oath to Azam Khan as caret ..

KP governor administers oath to Azam Khan as caretaker CM

23 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chinese president on Luna ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chinese president on Lunar New Year

24 minutes ago
 Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank fa ..

Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank farm: army

5 minutes ago
 China's Hunan reports over 20 pct growth in foreig ..

China's Hunan reports over 20 pct growth in foreign trade in 2022

10 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe v Ireland 2nd ODI scores

Zimbabwe v Ireland 2nd ODI scores

10 minutes ago
 Germany's wholesale inflation falls to 16-month lo ..

Germany's wholesale inflation falls to 16-month low

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.