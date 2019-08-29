S. Korea Supreme Court orders retrial for ex-president Park

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea's top court on Thursday set aside former president Park Geun-hye's convictions in a sprawling scandal that saw her ousted from power and ordered a new trial

Park was convicted in April last year on bribery and abuse of power charges and sentenced to 24 years, later extended to 25 years.

The Supreme Court ruled that separate verdicts should have been reached on the bribery allegations and sent the case back for new proceedings.