S. Korea to Accelerate Free Trade Talks With Russia - President

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) South Korea plans to speed up negotiations on free trade in the investment and services areas with Russia and China, President Moon Jae-in said Monday.

Moscow and Seoul launched their free trade negotiations in 2019.

"We will accelerate adoption of the agreements on free trade in the areas of investment and services with China and Russia, which are currently being discussed," Moon said in his Lunar New Year speech, broadcast by the state KTV channel.

The president added that the country was also step up talks with the Latin American trade bloc Mercosur and Mexico as well as accelerate ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Indonesia.

South Korea will also accelerate free trade negotiations with the Philippines, Cambodia, Uzbekistan and consider joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.