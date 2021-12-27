UrduPoint.com

S. Korea To Apply For Membership In Asia-Pacific Free Trade Agreement In April - Minister

Seoul plans to apply for membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on an expedited basis in April 2022, South Korea's finance minister, Hong Nam-ki, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Seoul plans to apply for membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on an expedited basis in April 2022, South Korea's finance minister, Hong Nam-ki, said on Monday.

The CPTPP is a major free-trade bloc made up of 11 nations including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam with the objective of supporting sustainable and inclusive economic development.

A ministerial task force will be set up by Seoul to discuss the possible outcomes of joining the CPTPP, Hong noted during a meeting with trade and export officials, the Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea is aiming to finish the first step in a long and complicated admission process in mid-April 2022 by fast-track building of social consensus on the matter, Hong added.

CPTPP was launched on December 30, 2018. According to the block's rules, the accession process is preceded by several rounds of talks, both inside the CPTPP and with the applicant state, creation of working groups and completion of necessary reforms. At the start of September, China officially applied to join CPTPP. The UK has also formally applied to join the pact on February 1 this year, and its accession process began on June 2. �

