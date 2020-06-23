S. Korea to bank on ICT to better deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

South Korea will fully utilize its information and communication technology (ICT) capabilities to better deal with the new coronavirus, the science ministry said Tuesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea will fully utilize its information and communication technology (ICT) capabilities to better deal with the new coronavirus, the science ministry said Tuesday.

The move comes as the country has reported a rebound in new infection cases in recent weeks amid growing concerns that it will take time to bring the pandemic under control.

South Korea added 46 new COVID-19 patients Tuesday, bringing the total to 12,484, with the death toll hitting 281. Recently, cluster infections, along with increased imported cases, have made it hard for the country to flatten the virus curve.

According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, the latest plan aims to further enhance the country's contact tracing and illness prevention capabilities.

The country's robust ICT infrastructure will help better collect information from smartphones, credit cards and electronic visitor registration logs, without causing privacy issues. This will provide timely assistance to health authorities engaged in epidemiological investigations, the ministry said.