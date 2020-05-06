UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea To Build An 8,000-unit Residential Complex In Seoul

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 03:58 PM

S. Korea to build an 8,000-unit residential complex in Seoul

The South Korean government said Wednesday it will build an 8,000-unit residential complex in Seoul to help stabilize the housing market

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The South Korean government said Wednesday it will build an 8,000-unit residential complex in Seoul to help stabilize the housing market.

Korea Railroad Corp. (Korail) will develop its unused maintenance depot in Yongsan, central Seoul, to build the large apartment complex and supply some of the homes to underprivileged people.

Korail aims to win approval for the project from the Seoul Metropolitan Government by the end of 2023, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

"The 8,000 units will be composed of public homes (allocated for the underprivileged at lower-than-market prices) and homes for purchase at market prices. Some commercial facilities and business buildings will be built in the site as well," a Seoul city official said over the phone.

Vice Land Minister Park Seon-ho said in a briefing that half of the 8,000 homes will be offered as public rental homes and the remainder will be put up for sale in the market.

The former maintenance site spreads across 510,000 square meters and it will take time for Korail and the transport ministry, which owns a bit of the property, to finalize the details of the development plan, the official said.

The government plans to supply 15,446 homes, including the 8,000-unit complex in Yongsan, by developing 18 unused sites in the capital city.

The development plans are part of the government's broader home supply programs announced in September, 2018.

Back then, the ministry said it will provide 300,000 "low-priced but quality" homes to the underprivileged from 2021 as home prices continued to rise, particularly in Seoul and the surrounding areas, for years amid low rates and short supply.

Related Topics

Business Sale Seoul North Korea SITE September 2018 Market From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Amir Suhail blames Wasim Akram for Pakistan not wi ..

14 minutes ago

Murad Raas says no decision yet to open schools in ..

36 minutes ago

PM asks world community to take action against Ind ..

1 hour ago

EU forecasts 'historic' 7.7 percent eurozone reces ..

1 minute ago

PAF C-130 to airlift Piper Brave spray aircraft fr ..

1 minute ago

Old man killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.