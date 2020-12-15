S. Korea to Buy 12 Sikorsky Helicopters to Boost Anti-Submarine Capabilities - Reports

South Korea has decided to purchase 12 MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters from the US to boost the anti-submarine capabilities of its navy, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the arms procurement authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) South Korea has decided to purchase 12 MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters from the US to boost the anti-submarine capabilities of its navy, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the arms procurement authority.

According to the agency, Seoul will sign a contract with Sikorsky Aircraft, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, for $878 million for 12 helicopters that will arrive in phases by 2025.

South Korea has been a major client for the US weapons industry as both countries are military allies and Seoul needs the capability to fend off potential security threats posed by North Korea.