S. Korea To Buy 12 Sikorsky Helicopters To Boost Anti-Submarine Capabilities - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

South Korea has decided to purchase 12 MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters from the US to boost the anti-submarine capabilities of its navy, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the arms procurement authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) South Korea has decided to purchase 12 MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters from the US to boost the anti-submarine capabilities of its navy, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the arms procurement authority.

According to the agency, Seoul will sign a contract with Sikorsky Aircraft, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, for $878 million for 12 helicopters that will arrive in phases by 2025.

South Korea has been a major client for the US weapons industry as both countries are military allies and Seoul needs the capability to fend off potential security threats posed by North Korea.

