S. Korea To Convene Security Council On Wednesday Over North's Missile Launches - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) South Korea will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) standing committee later on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's missile launches, media reported. citing the presidential administration.

Earlier in the day, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, that its northern neighbor launched two projectiles, presumably ballistic missiles, in the direction of the Sea of Japan. The intelligence agencies of the United States and South Korea are currently carefully analyzing the information.

The administration was quoted as saying that the NSC standing committee meeting will take place as soon as President Moon Jae-in returns to his office, without specifying whether the leader will personally partake in the meeting.

This is the fifth launch by Pyongyang since early 2021. The previous one took place as recently as on the weekend, when North Korea successfully test-fired a new type of a long-range cruise missile ” it reportedly flew 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) before hitting their targets.

