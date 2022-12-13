UrduPoint.com

S. Korea To Establish Presidential Defense Committee To Boost Military Capacity - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The South Korean cabinet has approved a presidential decree to establish a defense innovation committee to boost the capacity of the national armed forces by using cutting-edge technologies, media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's defense ministry.

The committee is expected to be tasked with planning defense innovation, improving interagency coordination and cooperation between private and public sectors, as well as securing related budgets, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The new department, if established, will be chaired by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and consist of the presidential security adviser, defense minister and military experts, the report said.

It added that the defense ministry has been pushing for the Defense Innovation 4.0 initiative, intended for incorporation of the advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, into military operations to bolster the country's defense capabilities and to address a possible troop shortage as a result of low birth rate in South Korea.

