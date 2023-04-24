UrduPoint.com

S. Korea To Expand Export Restrictions Against Russia, Belarus From April 28 - Ministry

Published April 24, 2023

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) South Korea has decided to tighten its export control and increase the number of industrial goods subjected to restrictions when exported to Russia and Belarus from 57 to 798 starting from April 28, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Monday.

"From April 28, the strengthening of export controls over exports to Russia and Belarus will be fully introduced, according to which the list of goods under export restrictions will be expanded from 57 to 798 items," the ministry said in a statement.

The updated list will include industrial and construction equipment, goods produced by the steel, chemical, automotive industries, car parts worth over $50,000, as well as components for conductors and quantum computers, the statement read.

The export of goods under restrictions will require a special permit from the South Korean government.

In March 2022, South Korea partly joined US and EU sanctions against Russia in light of the latter's special military operation in Ukraine. The country then limited exports of 57 "non-strategic" goods including semiconductors, computers and other electronics.

