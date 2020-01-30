UrduPoint.com
S. Korea To Give China $5Mln Aid To Help Beijing Fight New Coronavirus - Foreign Ministry

S. Korea to Give China $5Mln Aid to Help Beijing Fight New Coronavirus - Foreign Ministry

South Korea will donate $5 million to China to help Beijing in its efforts to contain the new deadly coronavirus, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) South Korea will donate $5 million to China to help Beijing in its efforts to contain the new deadly coronavirus, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said.

"[South Korea] has decided to provide China, which is currently suffering from the rapid spread of the new coronavirus, with $5 million of aid," the ministry said.

Seoul will also donate 2 million face masks, 100,000 protective suits and goggles and other medical items. Part of the donated supplies will arrive on Thursday in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, on a charter plane.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread within China and to at least 15 other countries, including South Korea that has already registered four confirmed cases. The epidemic has already left 170 people dead in China as well as 7,711 more infected.

