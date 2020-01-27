S. Korea to hold emergency meetings on economic impact of Wuhan coronavirus

South Korea plans to hold emergency meetings later Monday to assess the economic impact of the outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus on the country's economy, government sources said Monday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):South Korea plans to hold emergency meetings later Monday to assess the economic impact of the outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus on the country's economy, government sources said Monday.

South Korea's finance ministry will hold an emergency meeting with officials from other financial bodies, including the central bank, on late Monday to review the possible impact of the outbreak on its financial and foreign exchange markets.

Earlier in the day, South Korea reported its fourth confirmed Wuhan coronavirus case amid mounting concerns the pneumonia-like illness is spreading to other parts of the world from China despite concerted quarantine efforts.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki is scheduled to hold a separate meeting with senior ministry officials in the afternoon to discuss the issue, officials said.

The Bank of Korea will also hold a closed-door meeting amid growing uncertainties in the financial market.

The central bank earlier said it is keeping a watchful eye on the international financial market around the clock to brace for a possible hard landing of the global economy.

South Korea's financial market, meanwhile, has been closed since Friday to mark the Lunar New Year's holiday. It will reopen Tuesday.