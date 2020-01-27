UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea To Hold Emergency Meetings On Economic Impact Of Wuhan Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:00 PM

S. Korea to hold emergency meetings on economic impact of Wuhan coronavirus

South Korea plans to hold emergency meetings later Monday to assess the economic impact of the outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus on the country's economy, government sources said Monday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):South Korea plans to hold emergency meetings later Monday to assess the economic impact of the outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus on the country's economy, government sources said Monday.

South Korea's finance ministry will hold an emergency meeting with officials from other financial bodies, including the central bank, on late Monday to review the possible impact of the outbreak on its financial and foreign exchange markets.

Earlier in the day, South Korea reported its fourth confirmed Wuhan coronavirus case amid mounting concerns the pneumonia-like illness is spreading to other parts of the world from China despite concerted quarantine efforts.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki is scheduled to hold a separate meeting with senior ministry officials in the afternoon to discuss the issue, officials said.

The Bank of Korea will also hold a closed-door meeting amid growing uncertainties in the financial market.

The central bank earlier said it is keeping a watchful eye on the international financial market around the clock to brace for a possible hard landing of the global economy.

South Korea's financial market, meanwhile, has been closed since Friday to mark the Lunar New Year's holiday. It will reopen Tuesday.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Bank Wuhan South Korea Market From Government

Recent Stories

TAQA Morocco extends contract of Jorf Lasfar power ..

16 minutes ago

PTM Chief Manzoor Pashteen arrested

16 minutes ago

Admission for M.Ph/PhD open till Feb. 14: Allama I ..

1 minute ago

Railway wala makes and breaks the government daily ..

1 minute ago

Surgical goods, Medical instruments exports increa ..

1 minute ago

Mardan police arrest two, recover drug

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.