S. Korea To Introduce 3-Level Social Distancing Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Mon 29th June 2020

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The South Korean authorities are planning to introduce a three-level system of social distancing in the country due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the state-run Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

On Sunday, the KCDC reported 62 COVID-19 cases that took the total count to 12,715. A day earlier there were 51 new cases.

Due to a spike in the daily number of infections, the authorities are ready to apply the three-level social distancing, each introducing different sets of restrictions.

Thus, the first level is recommended when the number of cases is manageable. If the daily COVID-19 count exceeds 50 for 14 consecutive days but is not higher than 100, the second level will be introduced.

The third level will be applied if the number of new daily infections exceeds 100.

At the moment, South Korea including its capital Seoul, which accounts for a significant share of new infections, has the first level of social distancing.

In early April, the daily increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea dropped below 40, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases. On May 6, it dipped to two cases. However, later, the authorities discovered a new cluster linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Itaewon and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. Since then, several more clusters have been registered, and on May 28, the daily increment spiked to 79.

Meanwhile, for the past three weeks, the daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea had been within the 30-60 range.

