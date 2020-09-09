UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea To Mass-produce Self-propelled Mortar System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:08 PM

S. Korea to mass-produce self-propelled mortar system

South Korea on Wednesday decided to begin mass production of a newly developed 120-millimeter self-propelled mortar system later this year, local media reported

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea on Wednesday decided to begin mass production of a newly developed 120-millimeter self-propelled mortar system later this year, local media reported.

"The government held a defense project promotion committee meeting and decided to sign a 770 billion-won (US$648 million) contract in the fourth quarter to produce the mortar system for deployment next year," Yonhap news agency quoted the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the arms procurement agency, as saying.

The new system, which was developed with indigenous technologies last year, will replace aging 107-mm mortars equipped on K200A1 armored tracked vehicles, and has a maximum speed of 70 kilometers per hour (43.5 miles per hour) and a range of 12 kilometers (7.5 miles), according to the agency.

The self-propelled system is based on a variant of the K200A1 tracked armored vehicle developed by Hanwha Defense which will be completed till 2025.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle South Korea Media Government Million

Recent Stories

‘There are two Pakistans in New Pakistan’

16 minutes ago

Texas Man Charged With Allegedly Making Islamic St ..

2 minutes ago

38 criminals held in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Municipality launch ..

26 minutes ago

Lukashenko Appoints New Belarusian Prosecutor Gene ..

3 minutes ago

Four killed, eight injured as pickup falls into go ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.